Update: New Mexico State Police officials say officers responded to the crash at 1:09 PM.

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A crash killed one person and injured another on I-10 near Deming in Luna County.

The National Weather Service sent out an alert about the crash and a dust storm in the area.

The NWS sent the alert at 3:39 PM today.

No other information is currently available.