US begins operation to seize Venezuela-linked oil tanker

Originally Published: 07 JAN 26 08:18 ET

By Nic Robertson, CNN

(CNN) — The US has begun an operation to seize an oil tanker linked to Venezuela after tracking it across the Atlantic, a source with knowledge of the operation told CNN on Wednesday.

Originally called the Bella 1, the tanker was sanctioned by the US in 2024 for operating within a “shadow fleet” of tankers transporting illicit oil.

The US Coast Guard tried to seize the tanker last month when it was near Venezuela, but US forces were unable to board it after the ship turned around and fled.

News of the operation was first reported by Reuters, which quoted two sources as saying the operation as being carried out by the Coast Guard and US military.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

