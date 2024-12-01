ABC-7 Listens: Overgrown weeds are a nuisance in West El Paso, says viewer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We may be approaching winter, but some El Pasoans say they're dealing with an issue more commonly associated with springtime in El Paso.

Vivian lives on the west side, and asked us to bring up this concern to city council:

"Why are the Westside medians such a mess and full of weeds? ... I, as well as many residents, suffer from chronic allergies and asthma. Is the city willing to foot our medical bills for allergies and asthma? Removing the weeds would help," Vivian wrote in her email to the ABC-7 newsroom. "Also, the median along Westwind needs landscaping like the other medians here. Why aren't they landscaped? If it's money, Mesquite or Palo Verde trees would be nice. Plus, they are local trees that require little water and upkeep."

ABC-7 reached out to the city of El Paso's public relations office to get some answers for Vivian.

"The City uses a contractor to maintain landscaping on medians along the 20 most traveled arterials within the city limits. In addition, the City utilizes in-house crews to address overgrown weeds on medians along roadways with less traffic," the city's spokesperson said in an email. "Regarding landscaping, in recent years the City has been landscaping medians as part of larger street improvement projects, such as roadway reconstruction or lighting installations. Westwind is programmed to get median landscaping improvements."

The city said residents can call (915) 212-6000 with concerns about median improvements.