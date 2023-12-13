Skip to Content
El Paso Zoo opens new penguin exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today the El Paso Zoo will introduce its brand new Penguin Oasis Exhibit.

A colony of Magellanic penguins now live at the zoo. The penguin's new exhibit mimics their natural temperate coastal South American habitats.

Visitors will be able to sit and enjoy the penguins in an outdoor stadium viewing area. The zoo has also installed a web camera in the penguin's habitat.

The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new exhibit Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

City leaders say that voters approved the $6.25 million dollar investment needed to build the exhibit in 2012 as part of the Quality of Life Bond.

The El Paso Zoo is located at 4001 East Paisano Drive in the Lower Valley.

