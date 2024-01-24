Juarez Animal Welfare Department starts campaign to prevent animal abuse

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez's Ecology Department, through its Municipal Pet Rescue and Adoption Center, will fines and prison time to those residents not complying with the Animal Welfare and Ecology Regulations.

In 2023, the city responded to more than 3,000 complaints tied to animal abuse.

Residents not complying with the department's guidelines could pay between $1,037 and $6,224 Mexican pesos. In other more severe cases such as hitting an animal or putting their lives at risk, they could do between six months to two years in prison.

In 2023, the department also reported a total of 45 exotic animals that were rescued in Juarez. Such as snakes, foxes, birds, deer, and felines.

On Tuesday, they rescued another baby fox that will be tested by Mexico's Attorney General for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) before releasing it.

ABC-7 spoke with the head of the RAMM Diego Poggio to learn more about the fines and jail time residents could face if they continue to mistreat animals.