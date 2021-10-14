Skip to Content
Biden signs debt limit hike, but December standoff looms

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill raising the nation’s debt limit until early December, delaying the prospect of an unprecedented federal default that would cause economic disaster. The House passed the $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling on Tuesday after the Senate approved it on a party-line vote last week. Senate Republicans had derailed initial Democratic efforts to raise the debt limit, but a handful of Republicans eventually joined Democrats and allowed the bill to come to the floor for a vote. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has said Republicans will offer no support for another increase in December.

Associated Press

