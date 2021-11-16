Virginia House control in limbo; recounts sought in 2 races

By DENISE LAVOIE

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two incumbent Democrats who trail Republican challengers in close races in Virginia’s House of Delegates say they will seek recounts, leaving control of the chamber in limbo. Republicans have won 50 seats and Democrats 48. Republicans hold razor-thin margins in the two remaining races headed to recounts. That leaves open a remote possibility of a 50-50 split in the chamber. The Associated Press hasn’t called the races. In District 91, Republican A.C. Cordoza leads Democratic Del. Martha Mugler by 94 votes out of more than 27,300 counted. In District 85, Republican Karen Greenhalgh leads Democratic Del. Alex Askew by 127 votes out of more than 28,400 counted.