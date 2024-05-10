Watch Live: New Mexico Attorney General filing petition of writ against judge in Las Cruces teacher groping case

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torre is filing a petition of writ against Las Cruces District Court Judge Douglas R. Driggers, who oversaw the case of Patrick Howard.

A petition of writ is when a petition is filed to have a higher court review case or decision made by a lower court, according to information from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Patrick Howard, a former Las Cruces High School teacher, agreed to a plea deal in May 2021, for inappropriately touching a student.

Torrez's office broke down the events of the case in a statement.

"The Las Cruces High School teacher pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting one of his female students in 2018. He agreed to a five-year probation term in exchange for dismissal of the remaining charges and other benefits. But after serving less than three years of his probation, he asked the court to terminate the remainder of his probation. A hearing was scheduled and took place in very short order, but the victims were not notified of the hearing and their voices were not heard."

A news release sent out by the Attorney General stated his office has two arguments against Judge Driggers.

The two points listed by the Attorney General are Violation of Statutes Guiding Probation for Sex Offenders and Conditional Discharge and Violations of the Victim Rights Act, according to the AG's office.

“It is truly shocking that a convicted sex offender was released from supervision after having served barely half the time required by law and, what’s worse, the court made this decision without giving the victims in the case an opportunity to be heard,” according to a statement from AG Torrez.

