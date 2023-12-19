Germany protests to Iran after a court ruling implicates Tehran in a plot to attack a synagogue

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has protested to Iran after a court ruling implicated the Islamic republic in a plan to attack a synagogue last year. The Duesseldorf state court convicted a German-Iranian man of attempted arson and agreeing to commit arson and sentenced him to two years and nine months in prison. Judges found that the man threw an incendiary device at a school in the city of Bochum because the neighboring synagogue appeared too well secured. The defendant denied planning to attack the synagogue. The court said the defendant was tasked with the attack by a former Hells Angels member who had gone to Iran. Germany’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires.

