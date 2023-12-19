Man accused of killing 4 university students in Idaho loses bid to have indictment tossed
By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says he won’t reject the grand jury indictment of a man charged with killing four University of Idaho students last year. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the stabbing deaths at a rental home near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho. Earlier this year, Kohberger’s defense attorneys filed motions asking the judge to throw out the indictment. They alleged the prosecution withheld evidence from grand jurors, and that there wasn’t enough evidence to justify the indictment. Second District Judge John Judge rejected those arguments after reviewing the grand jury transcripts. Judge’s decision was issued Friday and uploaded to the court’s website on Monday.