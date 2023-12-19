Wind farm off New Jersey likely to ‘adversely affect’ but not kill whales, feds say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A federal scientific agency says the lone remaining offshore wind project in New Jersey with preliminary approval is likely to “adversely affect” whales and other marine mammals, but not seriously harm or kill them. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Atlantic Shores project, to be built off the state’s southern coast, is not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of any species of endangered whales, sea turtles, or fish. It is but one of many layers of approval the project needs before it can be built, and opposition to offshore wind from some residents and Republican elected officials remains.

