A Japan court orders Okinawa to approve a modified plan to build runways for US Marine Corps

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has ordered the governor of Okinawa to approve the central government’s modified plan for landfill work at the planned relocation site of a key U.S. military base on the southern island despite persistent local opposition. The decision will move forward the suspended construction at a time Okinawa’s strategic importance is seen increasingly important for the Japan-U.S. military alliance in the face of growing tensions with China. The ruling by the Fukuoka High Court Naha branch overrides Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki’s disapproval of the relocation plan. Tamaki has called for a significant reduction of the U.S. military on the island. If completed, the new site will serve a key Marine Corps facility for the region.

