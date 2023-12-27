Hong Kong man jailed for 6 years after pleading guilty to a terrorism charge over a foiled bomb plot

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to a terrorism charge under a Beijing-imposed national security law. The case deals with his involvement in a foiled plot to bomb court buildings following the 2019 anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city. Prosecutors said 19-year-old Ho Yu-wang was the plot mastermind who planned to manufacture explosives and target court buildings in 2021. The plot was foiled due to a police investigation. Ho is a lesser-known activist in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement but his case has drawn attention because most of those arrested for the plot were students when the prosecution began about two years ago. Two other defendants in the same case also received jail terms.

