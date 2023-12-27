House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is set to be demolished

The house where four University of Idaho students were killed last year is set to be demolished. Jodi Walker is the university’s executive director of communications. She says she hopes the demolition on Thursday will bring closure and healing to the community. Prosecutors told the university they don’t anticipate needing the house for further purposes. Earlier this month, the defense team for a man accused of killing the students accessed the home to gather photos, measurements and other documentation. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the November 2022 deaths at the rental house near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho.

