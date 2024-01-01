Migrant crossings of English Channel declined by more than a third in 2023, UK government says

LONDON (AP) — The British government says the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in 2023 fell by more than a third from the previous year. It’s the first decline since current record-keeping began. The 30,000 crossings recorded in preliminary figures was down 36% from more than 45,000 in 2022. But the number was the second-highest since 2018 — about 1,000 above the total in 2021. A union representative for border officers said Monday that the drop in crossings is likely to be a “glitch” due to weather and other factors and that larger numbers are expected this year.

