Man shoots woman and police officers in Hawaii before being killed in New Year’s Day shootout

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii say a man shot and wounded a woman, stole a car at gunpoint and was later killed in a shootout with police that left two officers wounded. Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan told a news conference Monday that the suspect led police on a daylong chase across the island of Oahu on New Year’s Day. He says officers shot the man near the University of Hawaii’s main campus in Honolulu. The man died later at a hospital. The police chief says a fourth man was injured by a police vehicle. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says the two officers underwent surgery and are expected to recover.

