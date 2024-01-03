Puerto Rico comptroller strikes down popular slogan used by governor’s office

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A widely used slogan by the office of Puerto Rico’s governor that sparked heavy criticism across the U.S. territory has been struck down this election year. The electoral comptroller’s office said Wednesday that the phrase “Making things happen” can no longer appear on ads launched by the administration of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who is seeking a second term. Walter Vélez, who oversees the office, told reporters that the slogan could allude to goals or achievements and should not be used. He noted there’s a limit to using public funds for election-related advertising. A spokeswoman for Pierluisi did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

