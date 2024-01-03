Report: Data from 2022 California traffic stops shows ‘pervasive pattern’ of racial profiling

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While Black people make up 5.4% of California’s population, law enforcement agencies reported that they accounted for 12.5% of traffic stops in 2022. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board. The data for the first time includes information from every law enforcement agency in the state. The report is among several reform efforts taken by the state in recent years amid increased focus on police brutality and racial injustice nationwide. The board’s report includes data from 4.6 million vehicle and pedestrian stops by officers from 535 law enforcement agencies in 2022.

