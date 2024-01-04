Bomb threats prompt evacuations of government buildings in several states, but no explosives found

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Government buildings in several states were evacuated following bomb threats, causing brief disruptions for the second day in a row in some places. The Mississippi Capitol and courthouses in Arkansas, Hawaii, Maine, Montana and New Hampshire were evacuated or searched Thursday. No explosives were immediately found, and the buildings were reopened to the public. The latest round of evacuations comes after an emailed threat to officials in several states prompted lockdowns at multiple state capitols Wednesday. An official in Hawaii says the threat there may have been sent by the same person or entity that sent similar threats to state capitol buildings on Wednesday.

