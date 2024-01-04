In ‘The Brothers Sun,’ Michelle Yeoh again leads an immigrant family with dark humor — but new faces

Sam Song Li only got his SAG-AFTRA card two years ago. Now, he is acting opposite Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh in an all-Asian cast in the new Netflix series, “The Brothers Sun.” Dropping Thursday, the crime drama and comedy hybrid follows the scions of a Taiwanese triad leader. The show is the latest production to shake up the formulaic way that Hollywood has often portrayed Asian immigrant families. It also aims to be a vehicle for newer talent, a practice than doesn’t always feel like the norm when it comes to actors of Asian descent.

