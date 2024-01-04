Skip to Content
New Jersey police seek killer of a Muslim leader outside Newark mosque

Police in New Jersey are hunting for the killer of a Muslim leader who was shot outside his mosque. They’re offering a cash reward and reiterating they don’t think bias played a role in the violence. The pre-dawn killing of imam Hassan Sharif as he prepared to open the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque for Wednesday morning prayers has generated an intense law enforcement dragnet. The state’s attorney general pledged to assist county and local officials. The Essex County sheriff announced a $25,000 reward on Thursday for information leading to an arrest.

