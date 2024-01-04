New York governor pushes for paid medical leave during pregnancy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Pregnant people in New York would have 40 hours of paid leave to attend prenatal medical appointments under a new proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat’s plan to expand the state’s paid family leave policy was announced Thursday. It would need to be approved by the state Legislature. The plan aims to expand access to high-quality prenatal care and prevent maternal and infant deaths in New York. The issue especially affects low-income and minority communities. The U.S. infant mortality rate is worse than other high-income countries. The state Legislature would have to approve the proposal before it goes into effect.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.