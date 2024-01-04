Russia and Ukraine exchange long-range attacks as their front-line forces remain bogged down

Russia’s Defense Ministry says air defenses shot down 10 Ukrainian air-launched missiles over the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula. The report Thursday comes as both sides in the war continue long-range strikes while their front-line forces remain largely deadlocked. On Wednesday night, officials said Russia fired two S-300 missiles at central Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which in the past week has come under almost daily aerial attacks. One person was killed in Russia’s morning missile attack in central Ukraine. Also Thursday, Ukraine Security Service alleged Russia was planning more cyberattacks on Kyivstar, the country’s biggest telecom provider, after one last month knocked out phone and internet services to its customers.

