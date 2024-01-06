Japanese prosecutors make their first arrest in the fundraising scandal sweeping the ruling party

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors have made their first arrest in connection with a major political slush fund scandal that has rocked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s already unpopular government. Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Sunday apprehended former vice-education minister Yoshitaka Ikeda on suspicion of failing to report fundraising proceeds of $331,870 he received from his faction within the governing Liberal Democratic Party, officials said. The scandal that erupted last year swept the ruling party. Key members, including those in top Cabinet and party posts, were suspected of systematically failing to report several million dollars in funds, in possible violation of campaign and election laws.

