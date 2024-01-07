Mario Zagallo funeral: Brazil pays its last respects to World Cup great

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Fans, players and coaches have paid their last respects in Brazil to Mario Zagallo. He was the first person to win the World Cup both as a player and manager. Zagallo was seen by many as the embodiment of the Brazilian national team, whose flair and skills gained a global following. A public wake and then private funeral took place at the museum of the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters. Zagallo won two World Cups as a player in 1958 and ’62, one as a coach with the revered team of 1970 and another as an assistant coach in 1994 for Brazil. He died late on Friday at age 92 of multiple-organ failure.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.