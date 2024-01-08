California man gets 4 years in prison for false sex assault claims against Hollywood executives

NEW YORK (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to four years in prison for seeking to win a $100 million lawsuit by making false sexual assault claims against Hollywood executives. Rovier Carrington was sentenced Monday in Manhattan federal court after he pleaded guilty to making a false declaration to the court. The 34-year-old Los Angeles man was sentenced for lies he made before a judge in the civil case who tossed out his lawsuit. He filed the lawsuit in 2018. He was arrested in September 2021 in California on a perjury charge.

