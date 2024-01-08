Guatemala’s president-elect announces his Cabinet ahead of swearing-in

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s President-elect Bernardo Arévalo has announced his Cabinet picks ahead of his scheduled swearing-in Sunday, despite ongoing investigations of his political party. The progressive president-elect chose an even number of female and male Cabinet members for the first time in Guatemala’s history and looked outside his relatively young Seed Movement party to staff some of the country’s most important positions. Arévalo was the surprise winner of last year’s election, campaigning to tackle Guatemala’s deep-rooted corruption. Arévalo said his picks were honorable people and he promised to create an autonomous anti-corruption commission to analyze his administration’s work.

