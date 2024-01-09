A judge has temporarily halted enforcement of an Ohio law limiting kids’ use of social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily halted enforcement of an Ohio law that would require children under 16 to get parental consent to use social media apps. U.S. District Court Judge Algenon Marbley’s order Tuesday comes in a lawsuit filed by NetChoice, a trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies. The litigation argues that the law unconstitutionally impedes free speech and is overbroad and vague. Marbley issued his temporary restraining order after determining that it is unlikely Ohio will be able to show the law is “narrowly tailored to any ends that it identifies.”

