Boston Mayor Michelle Wu pledges to make it easier for homeowners to create accessory housing units

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in her annual State of the City address Tuesday pledged to make it easier for Boston homeowners to create smaller, independent living units inside their homes or yards. She said the proposal — a modest effort to address the city’s affordable housing shortage — would help residents build wealth and foster diverse, multigenerational living spaces. Wu also announced that starting in February, every Boston Public School student and up to three family members will get free admission on the first and second Sundays of each month to a slew of cultural institutions, including museums, the zoo and aquarium.

