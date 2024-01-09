CES 2024 updates: The most interesting news and gadgets from tech’s big show

LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES 2024 starts today in Las Vegas. The multi-day trade event put on by the Consumer Technology Association is set to feature swaths of the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability and more. Burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look. The Associated Press will be keeping a running report of everything we find interesting from the floor of CES, from the most interesting developments in vehicle tech, to wearables designed to improve accessibility to the newest smart home gadgets.

