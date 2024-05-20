Shooting injures 2 at Missouri high school graduation ceremony

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Two people are hospitalized following a shooting during a high school graduation commencement in Missouri. Hundreds of people scattered when gunfire broke out around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Cape Girardeau, a city of 40,000 residents about 115 miles south of St. Louis. The two people injured were not students and police say both are expected to survive. Police say an altercation between two people led to the shooting inside the Show Me Center. School resource officers detained one person and assisted the two victims. One person is in custody. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Superintendent Howard Benyon says the ceremony will be rescheduled.

