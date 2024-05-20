We can’t have nice things! Japan imposes new rules to climb Mt. Fuji to fight overtourism, littering

TOKYO (AP) — Those who want to climb one of the most popular trails of the iconic Japanese Mount Fuji will now have to reserve ahead and pay a fee as the picturesque stratovolcano struggles with overtourism, littering and those who attempt rushed “bullet climbing,” putting lives at risk. The Yamanashi prefecture said in a statement Monday it introduced new rules for the climbing season, starting July 1 to Sep. 10 for those hiking the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side of the nearly 12,300 feet-high mountain. Only 4,000 climbers will be allowed to enter the trail per day; 3,000 slots will be available for online booking at a fee of about $18.

