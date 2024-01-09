City council committee recommends replacing Memphis police chief, 1 year after Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis City Council committee has voted to recommend that police chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis be replaced, a year after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers generated intense criticism of her department and led to a federal investigation into how it fights crime. The council’s executive committee, which includes all of the council’s 13 members, is recommending by a 7 -6 vote to reject the reappointment of Davis. The council will vote later on a binding vote on the fate of Davis, who was hired by the city in 2021. New Mayor Paul Young had sought the reappointment of Davis, saying he firmly believes she is the right person for the job.

