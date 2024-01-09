Guam police say a man who fatally shot a South Korean tourist has been found dead

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam police say a man suspected of fatally shooting a South Korean tourist during a robbery in the U.S. territory last week has died and his alleged getaway driver is in custody. KUAM-TV reports that police say the first suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a parked car Tuesday night. A second man believed to have been the driver of the SUV allegedly used in the robbery was found in a game room and taken into custody. The Guam Visitors Bureau has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

