Israel’s military says no damage was caused in a strike on an army base in northern Israel

GHANDOURIYEH, Lebanon (AP) — Israel’s military says no damage was caused to one of its army bases in northern Israel after Hezbollah said it launched explosive drones toward the area, while an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon killed three members of the militant group. The Israeli military did not specify exactly where the base was located. Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli army’s northern command headquarters with several drones. Hezbollah says the attack was in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Beirut last week that killed a top Hamas official and six others, and for a drone strike on Monday that killed a senior Hezbollah commander.

