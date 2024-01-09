Yiyun Li’s ‘Wednesday’s Child’ among among finalists for $20,000 prize honoring short stories

NEW YORK (AP) — Short fiction by Yiyun Li, Bennett Sims and Paul Yoon are finalists for the 20th annual Story Prize, given for the year’s outstanding short story collection. Prize officials announced Tuesday that the nominees are Li’s “Wednesday’s Child,” Sims’ “Other Minds and Other Stories” and Yoon’s “The Hive and the Honey.” The winner will be announced March 26. Previous recipients include Anthony Doerr, George Saunders and Edwidge Danticat. The Story Prize was founded in 2004 by Larry Dark and Julie Lindsey. The winner receives $20,000 and the runners-up $5,000 each.

