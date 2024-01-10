A veteran diplomat from Laos, the new ASEAN special envoy for Myanmar, embarks on inaugural mission

BANGKOK (AP) — A veteran Laotian diplomat recently appointed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ special envoy to Myanmar, has arrived on his first mission to the strife-torn nation. He is meeting with the head of the ruling military council and other top officials. Alounkeo Kittikhoun faces the tough challenge of promoting the regional group’s peace plan for Myanmar to quell the violence between the military government, which seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, and an armed pro-democracy resistance movement that is assisted by ethnic minority fighting forces. The 10-member ASEAN regional grouping is concerned that the destabilization could have regional consequences.

