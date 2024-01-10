Do I really need supplemental insurance (Medigap) with Medicare?

Medicare Supplement Insurance, or Medigap, can fill some potentially pricey “gaps” in Medicare Part A and Part B. For example, before Part A will pay for your hospital stay, you need to pay a deductible of over $1,600 in 2024. With Part B, you’re responsible for 20% of the cost of most outpatient services. And there’s no annual cap on how high those expenses can go. If you buy a Medigap policy, it can cover many of those out-of-pocket costs. Medigap premiums would add to your monthly health care bills but could buy you peace of mind by covering higher potential costs down the road.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.