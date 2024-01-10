Ohio House overrides Republican governor’s veto of ban on gender affirming care for minors
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press/Report for America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Republican-dominated Ohio House has voted to override GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors. The legislation also restricts transgender women’s and girls’ participation on sports teams. As of Wednesday, the measure is one step closer to becoming law. The Senate is expected to vote to override on Jan. 24. LGBTQ+ activists say the bans would severely restrict the everyday lives of transgender youth in the state. DeWine vetoed the bill Dec. 29 of last year, but on Jan. 5, he signed an executive order banning gender-affirming surgeries for anyone under 18, even though medical professionals say the procedures aren’t happening.