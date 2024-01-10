Tech companies are transforming the kitchen with AI and robots that do the cooking

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest gadgets at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. And that includes new technology that’s changing the world of food and drinks. There are AI-powered appliances like air-fryers and grills, a cocktail-mixing machine that serves as your own personal bartender at home, and a robot barista whose movements are meant to mimic a human. The food tech at CES 2024 is transforming the way meals are prepped, cooked and delivered. And with artificial intelligence and chef-like robots, humans may not need to cook for themselves anymore.

