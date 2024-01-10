Trial to begin for woman accused of helping to cover up killing of Connecticut mother of 5

The first criminal trial related to the 2019 killing of Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos is set to begin this week. Michelle Troconis is scheduled to go on trial Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. Troconis denies the allegations. Police believe Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, killed her in her New Canaan home amid bitter divorce and child custody proceedings. Her body has never been found. Fotis Dulos died by suicide in 2020 shortly after being charged with murder. Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend at the time of the killing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.