DeSantis interrupted by three protesters at campaign stop days before Iowa caucuses

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was interrupted three times by as many protesters during a campaign stop in Ames, Iowa, Thursday, including two who were forcibly removed by security. Speaking at his fourth event of the day just days before the leadoff Iowa caucuses, the Florida governor harshly criticized the protesters, saying they represent what’s wrong with U.S. colleges and universities today, and reminded the crowd that he’s the target of attacks from Democrats and the media. The protesters seemed to object to DeSantis for his positions on climate change.

