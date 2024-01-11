Here are the ‘Worst in Show’ CES products, according to consumer and privacy advocates
By MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writer
The best CES products pierce through the haze of marketing hype at the Las Vegas gadget show to reveal innovations that could improve lives. The worst could harm us or our society and planet in such “innovatively bad” ways that a panel of self-described dystopia experts has judged them “Worst in Show.” The third annual contest that no tech company wants to win announced its decisions Thursday and faults a number of well-known brands including BMW, Amazon, Instacart and Sennheiser.