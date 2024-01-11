Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan but no damage is reported

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a magnitude 6.4 earthquake has shaken parts of Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan. The quake sent panicked residents fleeing from their homes and offices and frightened people in remote villages in Pakistan. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was centered in the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in either country. The earthquake was felt in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, and in the major cities of Lahore, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad. It was also felt in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and provinces in the east and northeast.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.