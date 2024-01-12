A Denmark terror case has ‘links’ to Hamas, a prosecutor tells local media

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish prosecutor says that an investigation that led to the arrests of three suspects in Denmark last month on suspicion of plotting to carry out “an act of terror” was linked to Hamas. The prosecutor spoke Thursday inside a courthouse according to a local media report. The case has been shrouded in secrecy and very few details have been revealed about it until now. Prosecutor Anders Larsson said that ”the investigation has provided information that according to the police the case has links to Hamas.” Larsson said “that information is no longer necessary to keep secret.” Larsson didn’t provide any further details.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.