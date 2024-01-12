Russian pro-war activist to face trial over alleged terrorism offenses, Russian news agency says

A Russian state news agency says a Russian court has ordered that a pro-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin be remanded into custody until Feb. 15. That’s when Sergei Udaltsov will stand trial for charges of “justifying terrorism.” State news agency Ria Novosti says the charges against Udaltsov carry a prison sentence of five to seven years. Udaltsov leads the Left Front, a group of political parties who oppose Putin and are affiliated with Russia’s Communist Party. He has supported the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea while remaining critical of Putin.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.