Tesla puts German factory production on hold as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains

BERLIN (AP) — Tesla says it’s temporarily halting most of production at its German factory because of attacks in the Red Sea, a vital global shipping corridor. The electric vehicle maker says its factory near Berlin, which makes Model Y vehicles and batteries, will pause from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11. It says its production is affected because shipping between Europe and Asia is now being forced to go around the Cape of Good Hope. Tesla says the significantly longer transport times create a gap in supply chains. The German factory is Tesla’s first in Europe. It opened in 2022 and employs 11,000 workers.

