Trump, Haley, DeSantis campaign in frigid Iowa in the final days before the Republican caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley were finding Iowa voters looking for alternatives to former President Donald Trump as they campaigned on the final weekend before 2024 voting begins. But Trump is still confident even as he canceled larger events in favor of “tele-rallies” because of the weather. Voters’ reactions on Saturday showed how uncertain it is whether either candidate can dent Trump’s advantage. DeSantis has spent considerable attention and money on Iowa. Haley has made a push in Iowa but is perhaps better-positioned in New Hampshire and South Carolina, where she served as governor. Some voters on Saturday said they are choosing between DeSantis and Trump. Others are choosing between Haley and DeSantis as an alternative to him.

By JILL COLVIN, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, THOMAS BEAUMONT and BILL BARROW Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.