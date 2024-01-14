Conflict, climate change and AI get top billing as leaders converge for elite meeting in Davos
By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Climate, conflict, a divided world and the rise of artificial intelligence round out a to-do list of global priorities at this year’s edition the World Economic Forum’s gabfest of business, political and other elites in Davos, Switzerland. Over 60 heads of state and government, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be heading to town to hold both public appearances and closed-door talks. They’ll be among more than 2,800 attendees, which also include academics, artists and international organization leaders.