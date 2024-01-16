A little fish at the Supreme Court could take a big bite out of regulatory power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Business and conservative interest groups hoping to limit the power of regulators believe they have a winner in the Atlantic herring and the boats that sweep the modest fish into their holds by the millions. The Supreme Court is about to take up lower profile but vitally important cases that could rein in government regulations affecting the environment, workplace standards, consumer protections and public health. In cases being argued Wednesday, lawyers for fishermen from Rhode Island and New Jersey are asking the court to overturn a 40-year-old decision that’s among the most frequently cited high court cases in support of regulatory power. A decision in the cases is expected by early summer.

